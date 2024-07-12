Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.69 and last traded at $92.36. Approximately 888,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,078,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.16.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.68. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

