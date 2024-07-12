Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Holdings Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Alcoa worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 252.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $45.48.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alcoa

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.