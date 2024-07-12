Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Down 3.8%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.72 and last traded at $38.81. 1,727,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,817,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,626,000 after buying an additional 1,104,423 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $72,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Alcoa by 29.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Alcoa by 202.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 997,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alcoa by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,478,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after buying an additional 444,393 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

