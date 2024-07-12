Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.61.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alight news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,831,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,239,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,947,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 1,767.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,998,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after buying an additional 4,730,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,171,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,826,000 after buying an additional 3,018,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

