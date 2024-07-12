Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Up 142.1% in June

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a growth of 142.1% from the June 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALIM shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

Featured Stories

