Alliance Global Partners Increases Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $5.25

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $5.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

EXK stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,160,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 140,838 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.