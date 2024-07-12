Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

