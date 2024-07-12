Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Short Interest Up 150.7% in June

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the June 15th total of 82,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 258,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $327,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,526.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 633,010 shares of company stock valued at $831,923. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. Innealta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,791 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGAE opened at $1.46 on Friday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $66.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

