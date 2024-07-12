Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AOSL. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.53 and a beta of 2.39.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.