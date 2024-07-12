Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.14, but opened at $39.10. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 9,134 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AOSL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,092,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,465,000 after acquiring an additional 86,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.53 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.