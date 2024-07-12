AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 12,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 143,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

AlTi Global Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AlTi Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AlTi Global news, CEO Michael Tiedemann bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $279,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,220.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Timothy F. Keaney bought 16,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,518.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,676.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Tiedemann acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $279,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,220.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 223,790 shares of company stock worth $1,051,551 and have sold 26,263 shares worth $127,261. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in AlTi Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AlTi Global by 213.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Articles

