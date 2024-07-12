Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $48.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $47.21 and last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 1833371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

MO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

