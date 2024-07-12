Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$65.00 at TD Securities

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price objective on Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital raised their target price on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.67.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$54.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$48.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$35.29 and a 12 month high of C$55.93.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

