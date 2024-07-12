Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s 4th Largest Position

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $217,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.38.

AMZN stock opened at $195.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

