Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $195.05 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

