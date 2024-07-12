Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 0.6% on Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price was down 0.6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $198.05 and last traded at $198.13. Approximately 8,788,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 42,431,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.34.

Specifically, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.38.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.88. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

