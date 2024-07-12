American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.