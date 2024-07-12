American Environmental Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Update

American Environmental Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Environmental Partners Price Performance

American Environmental Partners stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. American Environmental Partners has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

About American Environmental Partners

American Environmental Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

