American Express (AXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter. American Express has set its FY 2024 guidance at 12.650-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $12.65-$13.15 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AXP opened at $238.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

