American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at American Financial Group
In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
American Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %
AFG stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.01.
American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.
American Financial Group Profile
American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.
