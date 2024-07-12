American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Bank of America

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded American International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. American International Group has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in American International Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

