Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $514,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after buying an additional 512,884 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after buying an additional 358,780 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,475 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $47,511,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $439.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $446.32. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.93.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

