Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) PT Lowered to $9.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $8.50 on Friday. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $72.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 174,967 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 3,607.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 859,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 836,535 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,214,000 after purchasing an additional 264,477 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

