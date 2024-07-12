Analysts Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target at $28.89

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.89.
Several research firms have recently commented on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
CSIQ stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $39.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.
