Analysts Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target at $28.89

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $39.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

