Analysts Set Expectations for Assurant, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.20 per share.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Assurant Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $166.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 1-year low of $124.22 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.