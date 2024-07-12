Analysts Set Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) PT at $9.10

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MD opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $606.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $15.02.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 191,154 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 185,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,287 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 559,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 170,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

