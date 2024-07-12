Analyzing W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore -4.04% -100.74% -2.41% Alvopetro Energy 39.18% 33.00% 26.54%

Risk & Volatility

W&T Offshore has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $532.66 million 0.65 $15.60 million ($0.15) -15.77 Alvopetro Energy $59.69 million 2.13 $28.52 million $0.55 6.31

This table compares W&T Offshore and Alvopetro Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alvopetro Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for W&T Offshore and Alvopetro Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore currently has a consensus price target of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 229.81%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

W&T Offshore pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. W&T Offshore pays out -26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alvopetro Energy pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats W&T Offshore on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

