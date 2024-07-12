Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 4%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 97,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 796,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $70,958. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Angi by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after buying an additional 4,966,764 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Angi by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 449,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158,154 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Angi by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 246,335 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Angi by 469.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 421,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

