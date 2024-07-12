Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

NLY has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.6% in the second quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 804,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 316,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

