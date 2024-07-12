Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANVS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annovis Bio presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of ANVS opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $147.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annovis Bio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

