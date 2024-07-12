Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 90.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

AM stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

