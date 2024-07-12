AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $379.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $353.00 to $379.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AON. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered AON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $321.36.

Get AON alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AON opened at $296.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $344.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.83.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AON will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in AON by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after buying an additional 127,173 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AON by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after buying an additional 179,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after acquiring an additional 471,424 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.