Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at $738,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 21,949 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIV opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.37. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 86.84%. The firm had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.85 million.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

