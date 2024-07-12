Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock Price Up 4%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.73. Approximately 104,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 554,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on APGE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 8.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,084,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,084,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,939,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.