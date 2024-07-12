Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $134.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $121.10 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

