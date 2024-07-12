Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $123.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Apollo Global Management traded as high as $121.18 and last traded at $121.08, with a volume of 1154938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.21.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APO

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 112.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 552,893 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 228,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after purchasing an additional 371,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.