Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Up 7.7%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.89. 3,192,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,273,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on APLD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 240,177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after buying an additional 5,945,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 2,547,485 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after buying an additional 940,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,228,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

