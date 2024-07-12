Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 388 ($4.97) and last traded at GBX 388 ($4.97). 19,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 90,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.87).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.02) target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group Stock Up 2.1 %

About Aptitude Software Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 351.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 321.33. The company has a market cap of £221.43 million, a PE ratio of 5,542.86 and a beta of 0.39.

(Get Free Report)

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.