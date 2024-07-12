Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 388 ($4.97) and last traded at GBX 388 ($4.97). 19,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 90,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.87).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.02) target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
View Our Latest Report on Aptitude Software Group
Aptitude Software Group Stock Up 2.1 %
About Aptitude Software Group
Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aptitude Software Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.