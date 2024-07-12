ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.07.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$23.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The company has a market cap of C$14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$18.02 and a 12-month high of C$26.17.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,315.95. In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Stuart sold 10,000 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total transaction of C$255,100.00. Also, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,315.95. Insiders have sold 118,705 shares of company stock worth $3,029,226 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

