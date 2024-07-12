Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $119.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.87.

Shares of ACGL opened at $97.00 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.78.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cyr Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

