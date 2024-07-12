Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.78.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

