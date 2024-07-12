Arcutis Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 194% compared to the typical volume of 2,247 call options.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 9.4 %

ARQT opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,415 shares of company stock worth $378,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

ARQT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

