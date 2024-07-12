Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Short Interest Update

Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Argan Price Performance

ARLLF stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. Argan has a one year low of $73.03 and a one year high of $92.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.00.

About Argan

Argan SA engages in designing, building, developing, owning, leasing, and managing logistical platforms in France. It is also involved in the development and management of land. The company's real estate property consists of a total area of 806,000 square meters. It serves shippers and logistics companies.

