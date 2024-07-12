Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $105,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $359.59 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.10 and a 52 week high of $376.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

