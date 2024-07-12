Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 280,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,011,366 shares.The stock last traded at $16.01 and had previously closed at $16.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -92.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,724.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,977,000 after buying an additional 51,623 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,876,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,426,000 after purchasing an additional 147,341 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,499,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 349,082 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 4,061,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 421,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 158,580 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

