Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Down 2.8% on Insider Selling

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.03. 235,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,020,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Specifically, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,743.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.