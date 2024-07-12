Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.26.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Free Report ) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.