Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.26.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
