Aron R. English Acquires 22,125 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 22,125 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,308,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,542,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of CULP opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.22. Culp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Culp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $6,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.