ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Increased to $1,300.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,083.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,062.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $996.50 and its 200-day moving average is $926.74. The firm has a market cap of $419.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that ASML will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

