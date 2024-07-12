ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 1.5% Higher

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,077.51 and last traded at $1,076.12. 227,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,115,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,059.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,083.00.

ASML Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $996.50 and a 200 day moving average of $926.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $419.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46,258 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

